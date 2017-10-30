DeSmith was sent to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.

After DeSmith underwhelmed in his debut allowing three goals on 15 shots, it seems Pittsburgh has already lost confidence in his play and he'll return to the minors. The backup goaltender position in Pittsburgh has been a revolving door this season, and if the 26-year-old fixes his weaknesses he could re-emerge as a candidate for the position later in the season.