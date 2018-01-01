Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Sent back to Wilkes-Barre
DeSmith was sent to AHL Wilkes-Barre on Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
DeSmith was called up on Dec. 28, and is now being sent back just three days later. He's failed to see the ice for the Penguins since Dec. 9, when he recorded eight saves and allowed one goal.
