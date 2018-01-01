DeSmith was sent to AHL Wilkes-Barre on Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

DeSmith was called up Dec. 28, and is now being sent back just three days later. He's failed to see the ice for the Penguins since Dec. 9, when he recorded eight saves and allowed one goal.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories