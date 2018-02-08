DeSmith has been reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

DeSmith was flipped for Tristan Jarry in a swap that fantasy owners should probably expect to happen frequently throughout the remainder of the season. With Matt Murray getting the bulk of the ice time in Pittsburgh, DeSmith and Jarry will essentially split the starting job with the Baby Pens as they move between leagues.

