Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Set for call-up
DeSmith will be promoted from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in order to serve as the backup against Montreal on Saturday.
Before Penguins fans jump to conclusions, DeSmith's promotion is to avoid making Tristan Jarry travel ahead of Sunday's matchup with Florida, rather than the result of an injury. The 28-year-old DeSmith will link up with the team in Montreal, slot in as the backup behind Matt Murray and then return to the minors. With the Baby Pens, the New Hampshire native is 10-8-2 with a 2.82 GAA and .909 save percentage.
