DeSmith will start between the pipes for Sunday's home game versus the Capitals, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

DeSmith was needed in relief for starter Tristan Jarry in Friday's loss to the Flyers, stopping 12 of 13 shots in the 5-2 loss. Sunday will mark the 29-year-old's first start of the season, as he's expected to handle back up duties in Pittsburgh following Matt Murray's trade to Ottawa this offseason. DeSmith will face a stiff test against a Capitals team that has gotten out of the gate with a 2-0-0 record this season, racking up eight goals over that span.