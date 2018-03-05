Despite earlier reports, DeSmith will not be in goal to face the Flames on Monday, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Considering DeSmith was yanked from the crease in his previous outing -- in which he allowed three goals on five shots -- it makes sense that coach Mike Sullivan will stick with Tristan Jarry in goal. Ultimately, the two netminders are just stopgaps until Matt Murray (concussion) is given the all-clear to return.