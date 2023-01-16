DeSmith is expected to start Monday versus Anaheim.
DeSmith saved 34 of 36 shots in a 2-1 loss to Carolina on Saturday. He's 5-9-2 with a 3.10 GAA and .907 save percentage in 17 contests this season. The Ducks have lost three straight games to reduce their record to 12-27-4.
More News
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Suffers loss despite strong play•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Starting in Carolina•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Pulled in first period•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Expected to start Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: No trouble versus Coyotes•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Guarding cage Sunday•