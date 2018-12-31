Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Set to face the Wild away from home
DeSmith will make his 10th road start Monday in Minnesota.
As good as DeSmith has been to this point in the campaign, the 27-year-old's record on the road is hardly impressive at 3-4-2. He's been far better at home this season, posting an 8-2-2 record in 15 appearances amongst friends. The netminder's splits notwithstanding, the Penguins are 8-2-0 in their last 10 contests while Minnesota has struggled recently, winning just three of its last 10 games. This matchup pits two teams headed in opposite directions against one another and is a favorable one for DeSmith and his owners, at least on paper.
