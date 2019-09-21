Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Set to play whole game
DeSmith will start and play the entire game Saturday against Columbus.
The fact that Taylor is expected to go the distance Saturday will make him a popular play in daily contests. The 28-year-old netminder was rock solid in his preseason debut Monday against Buffalo, turning aside 23 of 25 shots. He's' firmly entrenched as the Penguins' backup netminder heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
