DeSmith will guard the road goal versus the Stars on Thursday, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

DeSmith will start the second half of a back-to-back, though it's possible he gets more time going forward with Tristan Jarry (lower body) hurt. Through five games in March, DeSmith is 2-2-0 with eight goals allowed on 110 shots, so he's more than capable of filling in, though Thursday's game is a tough matchup for the 31-year-old.