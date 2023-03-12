DeSmith made 31 saves in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Kieffer Bellows beat him from just inside the blue line midway through the first period, but DeSmith wasn't caught napping again the rest of the afternoon and cruised to his third win in his last four appearances. Since the beginning of February, the 31-year-old has gone 6-3-0 with a 2.62 GAA and .924 save percentage, and DeSmith should continue to see consistent work while Tristan Jarry (3.93 GAA since his return from an upper-body injury) struggles to regain his form.