DeSmith was scratched from Sunday's contest versus the Capitals with a non-COVID-19-related illness, per head coach Mike Sullivan.
DeSmith didn't dress for Sunday's 6-3 win over the Capitals, and Sullivan provided the details after the game. The Penguins and Capitals meet again Tuesday, but it's unclear if DeSmith will be healthy in time for that contest.
More News
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Tops Isles in shootout•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Draws start Thursday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: On losing end for first time•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Works overtime in winning cause•