Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Slated to start Sunday
DeSmith will start Sunday's preseason contest against Detroit.
While DeSmith will start between the pipes, Tristan Jarry is expected to play the second half of Sunday's game as the two continue battling for the backup role behind Matt Murray. In Tuesday's game against Buffalo, DeSmith allowed three goals on 29 shots, but did save 21-of-22 during 5-on-5 play.
