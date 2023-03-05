DeSmith made 38 saves Saturday in a 4-1 loss to Florida.

DeSmith played a solid game. The game was 2-1 until the 19:50 mark of the second, when Eutu Luostarinen jammed in a rebound in the crease. The momentum swung to the Panthers at that point, and Sergei Bobrovsky dazzled in the win. DeSmith played Saturday because Tristan Jarry was under the weather. He will return to his spot on the bench and probably won't see more than a start every week-and-a-half with the Pens just three points up on the Sabres and Panthers for the final Wild Card spot.