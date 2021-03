DeSmith stopped 19 of the 20 shots he faced after replacing Tristan Jarry (upper body) to begin the second period of Monday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.

Aside from a power-play tally by Matt Martin, DeSmith held down the fort, although Jarry still got credit for the win as he exited the game with the lead. DeSmith has a stellar 1.91 GAA and .929 save percentage on the season, and if Jarry's injury proves to be serious, he would be in line for a heavy workload as the Pens' No. 1 netminder.