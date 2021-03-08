DeSmith gave up one goal on 24 shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

DeSmith allowed a goal to Mika Zibanejad just 1:18 into the game, but the Penguins' netminder shut the door after that. The 29-year-old DeSmith improved to 5-2-0 with a 2.52 GAA and a .901 save percentage in eight appearances. He'll continue to see the occasional start, but Tristan Jarry is the No. 1 option in Pittsburgh.