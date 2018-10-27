Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Stacked against burgeoning Canucks
DeSmith will defend the cage on the road against the Canucks on Saturday, Pens Inside Scoop reports.
DeSmith will face a Canucks team that will welcome two young studs back into the lineup after they'd overcome their respective injuries -- we're talking about 2017 fifth overall draft pick Elias Pettersson (concussion) and his top-line cohort Brock Boeser, who's returning from a groin injury. This makes DeSmith far less appealing than he'd otherwise be as a streaming option on a busy Saturday slate, but the American netminder does have respectable ratios (2.59 GAA and .922 save percentage) through his first three games this season.
