DeSmith will patrol the crease in Monday's preseason tilt against Buffalo, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

DeSmith will battle with Tristan Jarry to decide the Penguins' No. 2 netminder behind Matt Murray prior to the start of the regular season. The 28-year-old was the team's main backup option last season, recording a .916 save percentage and 2.75 GAA in 36 appearances.