Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Starting first preseason contest
DeSmith will patrol the crease in Monday's preseason tilt against Buffalo, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
DeSmith will battle with Tristan Jarry to decide the Penguins' No. 2 netminder behind Matt Murray prior to the start of the regular season. The 28-year-old was the team's main backup option last season, recording a .916 save percentage and 2.75 GAA in 36 appearances.
