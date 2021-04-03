DeSmith will guard the road goal during Saturday's matchup with the Bruins, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

DeSmith has been razor sharp recently, going 3-0-0 while maintaining an exceptional 0.82 GAA and .973 save percentage through his last four appearances. The 29-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up a fourth straight win in a road matchup with a Boston team that's averaging 2.94 goals per game at home this year, 19th in the NHL.