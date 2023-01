DeSmith will guard the road cage against the Hurricanes on Saturday, per Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

DeSmith was pulled in his last start Tuesday after allowing three goals on just five shots. He'll get a chance to bounce back against a Carolina team that scored six goals in their last outing Thursday. DeSmith, who's taken over the starter's net with Tristan Jarry (lower body) sidelined, is 5-8-2 with a .904 save percentage this season.