DeSmith will guard the road goal during Saturday's game versus the Rangers, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

DeSmith wasn't great in his last start Jan. 19 against the Capitals, allowing four goals on 26 shots, but he was still able to pick up his second win of the season thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The 29-year-old American will attempt to remain unbeaten in a road matchup with a struggling Rangers team that's lost four of its last five games.