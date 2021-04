DeSmith will defend the blue paint during Friday's road game versus the Devils.

DeSmith has struggled recently, suffering back-to-back losses to the Bruins and the Rangers while posting an ugly 6.10 GAA and .756 save percentage. The 29-year-old netminder will attempt to get back on track and secure his 10th win of the season in a favorable road matchup with a Devils team that's 4-13-3 at home this year.