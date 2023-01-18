DeSmith will patrol the road crease during Wednesday's matchup with the Senators, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.
DeSmith was a little shaky in his last start Monday against Anaheim, surrendering three goals on just 29 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. He'll try to secure his seventh victory of the year in a matchup with a slumping Ottawa team that's lost four of its last five games.
More News
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Secures overtime win against Ducks•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Set to face Anaheim•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Suffers loss despite strong play•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Starting in Carolina•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Pulled in first period•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Expected to start Tuesday•