DeSmith will patrol the road crease during Wednesday's matchup with the Senators, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

DeSmith was a little shaky in his last start Monday against Anaheim, surrendering three goals on just 29 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. He'll try to secure his seventh victory of the year in a matchup with a slumping Ottawa team that's lost four of its last five games.