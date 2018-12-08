Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Starting in Ottawa
DeSmith will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Senators, NHL.com's Callum Fraser reports.
DeSmith has played pretty well recently, picking up back-to-back wins over Colorado and the Islanders while posting a .928 save percentage and 2.50 GAA over that span. The 27-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his ninth victory of the season in a road matchup with a Senators team that's averaging 3.88 goals per game at home this campaign, fourth in the NHL.
