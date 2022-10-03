DeSmith is expected to start Monday on the road in preseason action against Detroit, according to Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com.
DeSmith will be backed up by Filip Lindberg because Tristan Jarry is feeling sick. Jarry did not make the trip with the Penguins as a result.
