DeSmith will start Saturday's home game against Toronto, Penguins team reporter Michelle Crechiolo reports.

DeSmith made 29 saves in a 5-3 win over Chicago on Nov. 20 during his last outing. He has a 3-4-1 record this season with a 2.88 GAA and a .909 save percentage. DeSmith has posted a mark of 1-1-0 versus the Maple Leafs this year, stopping 56 of 62 shots.