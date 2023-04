DeSmith will be stationed between the pipes for Sunday's home tilt with the Flyers, Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports.

DeSmith was blasted for six goals on 24 shots in his last outing Tuesday against Detroit. He fell to 14-16-4 with a 3.20 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 37 appearances. He dominated the Flyers on March 11, turning aside 31 of 32 shots in the victory.