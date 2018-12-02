Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Starting to find groove
DeSmith made 22 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Flyers on Saturday.
He allowed three goals. DeSmith had delivered three-straight wins over the last week-and-a-half, so it appears the skill is there. Everyone has to lose sometime. DeSmith is a solid roster stash for leagues with daily transactions.
More News
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: In goal against Philly•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Captures sixth victory of 2018-19•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Earns win over Jackets•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: In goal against Columbus•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Concedes one goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...