DeSmith will guard the home goal Tuesday versus Florida, per the NHL media site.
Tristan Jarry, who was initially scheduled to start, was not on the ice for pregame warmups and is listed among the scratches for the contest. DeSmith has a 6-9-3 record this season with a 3.21 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 19 appearances.
