DeSmith will patrol the crease in Wednesday's road game against the Rangers, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

DeSmith didn't see much action in his last start Sunday against Dallas, but he was sharp nonetheless, turning aside 17 of the 18 shots he faced en route to a 3-1 victory. The 26-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his fifth win of the season in a road matchup with a Rangers club that's 19-13-4 at home this campaign.