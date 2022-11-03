DeSmith stopped 27 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Buffalo.

DeSmith was staked to a 3-1 lead early in the third period, but the Penguins let a multi-goal lead slip away for the second time in as many nights. Buffalo roared back with five unanswered tallies, the last two of which came after DeSmith was pulled for an extra attacker. The loss dropped DeSmith's record to 0-3-1.