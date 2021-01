DeSmith stopped 20 of 23 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over Washington.

The numbers, including an .870 save percentage, don't look particularly strong, but DeSmith acquitted himself just fine in his first start of the year. He was at his best during the shootout when he came up with saves on T.J. Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin. Pittsburgh may turn back to No. 1 starter Tristan Jarry for Tuesday's rematch against the Capitals.