DeSmith turned aside 38 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Despite the final score, the Sharks had a lot of quality play, with DeSmith and the Penguins' first line being the difference. Since taking over as the Penguins' primary starter with Tristan Jarry (upper body) out, DeSmith has gone 4-2-1 in seven contests, and he's been asked to make 35 or more saves three times in that span. He's up to 10-11-4 with a 3.21 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 26 outings overall. The Penguins have a back-to-back up next, visiting the Islanders on Friday before hosting the Penguins on Saturday -- DeSmith will likely get at least one of those games regardless of if Jarry is ready to return by the weekend.