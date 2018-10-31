DeSmith yielded two goals on 16 shots in relief of Matt Murray in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

Matt Murray got drilled for four goals on just nine shots, so DeSmith stepped in about halfway through the second period. The rookie netminder has been solid in a backup role this season, accumulating a .932 save percentage and a 2.22 GAA. If Murray continues to struggle, DeSmith could start seeing an increased workload.