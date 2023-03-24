DeSmith allowed three goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

DeSmith was solid Thursday, holding Dallas to just one goal over the first two periods. However, the Stars would beat DeSmith twice in the third period, handing the Penguins a 3-2 loss. The 31-year-old netminder falls to 13-15-4 with a .907 save percentage on the year. DeSmith could see another chance in goal Saturday against the Capitals if Tristan Jarry (lower body) remains sidelined.