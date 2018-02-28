Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Stops 35 in loss
DeSmith's 35 saves weren't enough in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.
DeSmith didn't play poorly, allowing just one goal in each frame. Unfortunately for DeSmith, New Jersey's Keith Kinkaid was just a bit better in what was an evenly-played game. Losses to the Devils in each of his past two starts have dropped DeSmith's record to 3-4-0, but his 2.35 GAA and .925 save percentage suggest the backup remains a solid streamer when he gets the chance to scuff up the crease. Those opportunities should come more often with Matt Murray (concussion) sidelined, though Tristan Jarry should get the majority of the work.
