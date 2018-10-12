Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Stops 35 to beat Vegas
DeSmith made 35 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over Vegas.
DeSmith has some big shoes to fill in the coming games with Matt Murray sidelined by yet another concussion, though he should benefit from backstopping a Penguins team that sports one of the league's most dangerous offenses. That offense provided him with four goals of support in this one, including a Phil Kessel hat trick. DeSmith should offer good bang for the buck in net while Murray sits.
