DeSmith made 35 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over Vegas.

DeSmith has some big shoes to fill in the coming games with Matt Murray sidelined by yet another concussion, though he should benefit from backstopping a Penguins team that sports one of the league's most dangerous offenses. That offense provided him with four goals of support in this one, including a Phil Kessel hat trick. DeSmith should offer good bang for the buck in net while Murray sits.