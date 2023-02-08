DeSmith stopped 41 of 42 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche.

DeSmith was superb Tuesday, allowing just a Nathan MacKinnon goal in the first period before the Penguins would rally to win in overtime. DeSmith has started Pittsburgh's last four contests with Tristan Jarry (upper body) sidelined, going 2-1-1 in that span with a .911 save percentage. The 31-year-old DeSmith will look to build on Tuesday's performance as he improves to 8-10-4 with a .905 save percentage and a 3.23 GAA this season.