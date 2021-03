DeSmith made 24 saves in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Kyle Palmieri gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, but DeSmith stood tall the rest of the way. The 29-year-old netminder has allowed two goals or less in five straights starts, a run that has propelled him into a timeshare with Tristan Jarry over the last week, and on the season DeSmith sports a stellar 2.11 GAA and .919 save percentage.