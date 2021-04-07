DeSmith allowed four goals on 14 shots in the final two periods of Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Rangers after replacing Tristan Jarry.

On one hand, DeSmith gave up as many goals in two periods as Jarry did in one. On the other, DeSmith has now allowed 10 goals in his last five periods. His struggles over the past two games are especially shocking considering DeSmith had allowed only six goals in his previous seven appearances. It remains to be seen which goaltender Pittsburgh tabs for Thursday's rematch with the Rangers.