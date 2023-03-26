DeSmith saved 31 of 34 shots in a 4-3 win over Washington on Saturday.

DeSmith struggled in the third period, allowing three goals on 11 shots. He coughed up a 3-0 lead as a result, but Evgeni Malkin bailed him out by finding the back of the net late in the final frame. DeSmith has a 14-15-4 record, 3.11 GAA and .907 save percentage in 36 outings this season. The 31-year-old goaltender was 0-2-0 with a 2.77 GAA and an .889 save percentage over his previous three contests.