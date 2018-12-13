DeSmith stopped 23 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Chicago's last two tallies came into an empty net, softening the blow to DeSmith's stats. It's just the second time this season the 27-year-old has given up more than three goals in a game, and only his second regulation loss in his last 10 starts (6-2-2). The timing may not have been great with Matt Murray freshly off IR, but DeSmith has likely earned enough credit to hang onto the No. 1 job for now.