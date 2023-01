DeSmith saved 34 of 36 shots in a 2-1 loss to Carolina on Saturday.

DeSmith was beaten by Brady Skjei at 17:02 of the first period and Jalen Chatfield at 9:14 of the second. DeSmith has a 5-9-2 record, 3.10 GAA and .907 save percentage in 17 contests this season. Although he took the loss Saturday, at least this contest went far better than Tuesday's outing against Vancouver, in which he surrendered three goals on five shots before being pulled in the first period.