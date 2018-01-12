DeSmith was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

This call-up invokes curiosity, and we wonder if there's a new injury to either Matt Murray or backup netminder Tristan Jarry. DeSmith is 12-5-1 with a 2.53 GAA and .915 save percentage for the Baby Pens this season. He only has two games worth of NHL experience for Pittsburgh.