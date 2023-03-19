DeSmith allowed two goals on seven shots in relief in Pittsburgh's 6-0 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

The Penguins were already down 4-0 when DeSmith entered the game in the second period, so he wasn't charged with the loss. Through 34 appearances this season, he has a 13-14-4 record, 3.12 GAA and .907 save percentage. Pittsburgh's starting goaltender, Tristan Jarry, was yanked for the second time in his last three starts, and his recent struggles might lead to DeSmith being put in net Monday versus Ottawa. If nothing else, there's a good chance that the 31-year-old will start in one of Pittsburgh's back-to-back contests against Colorado on Wednesday and Dallas on Thursday.