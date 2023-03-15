DeSmith stopped 13 of 14 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Canadiens.

DeSmith took over in the second period after Tristan Jarry allowed four goals in the opening frame. DeSmith was sharp, holding Montreal off the board in the second while Pittsburgh scored twice to tie the game 4-4. However, the 31-year-old netminder allowed an Anthony Richard goal early in the third period before the Habs added an empty-netter, sticking him with a 6-4 loss. DeSmith has played well of late, going 3-2-0 with a .932 save percentage over his last six appearances. He's now 13-14-4 with a .908 save percentage on the season.