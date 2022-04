DeSmith stopped 33 of 37 shots through overtime in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders.

DeSmith gave up two goals apiece to Josh Bailey and Zach Parise, but he got revenge on Parise in the first round of the shootout. Unfortunately for DeSmith, Kyle Palmieri was successful on New York's ensuing attempt, while none of Pittsburgh's shooters managed to solve Ilya Sorokin. This result drops DeSmith's record to 8-4-5.