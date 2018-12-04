DeSmith will guard the cage in Tuesday's home game against the Avalanche.

DeSmith wasn't great in his last start, allowing three goals on 25 shots en route to a 4-2 loss to the Flyers on Saturday. The American backstop will look to bounce back and pick up his seventh victory of the season in a tough home matchup with a Colorado club that's 10-4-2 on the road this campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories