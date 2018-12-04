Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Taking on Colorado
DeSmith will guard the cage in Tuesday's home game against the Avalanche.
DeSmith wasn't great in his last start, allowing three goals on 25 shots en route to a 4-2 loss to the Flyers on Saturday. The American backstop will look to bounce back and pick up his seventh victory of the season in a tough home matchup with a Colorado club that's 10-4-2 on the road this campaign.
More News
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Starting to find groove•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: In goal against Philly•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Captures sixth victory of 2018-19•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Earns win over Jackets•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: In goal against Columbus•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...