DeSmith will defend the blue paint during Wednesday's home game versus the Red Wings, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

DeSmith wasn't great in his last start Dec. 18 against the Hurricanes, surrendering three goals on 29 shots en route to a 3-2 defeat. He'll try to pick up his fifth win of the season in a home matchup with a Detroit team that's 6-5-4 on the road this year.